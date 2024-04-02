Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Increased by Fort Henry Capital LLC

Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 9.0% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $85.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.11.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

