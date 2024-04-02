Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $32,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. First International Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $258.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

