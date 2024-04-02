Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day moving average is $71.51.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

