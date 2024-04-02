Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 143,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 272,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

