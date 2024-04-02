Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,509,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.