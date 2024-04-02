VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.
VersaBank Stock Down 1.7 %
TSE:VBNK opened at C$14.06 on Tuesday. VersaBank has a 52-week low of C$8.60 and a 52-week high of C$16.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$365.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.11.
About VersaBank
