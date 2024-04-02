Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

VITL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $397,442.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $397,442.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $172,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,698,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,554,437.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 232,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,722 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,876,000 after purchasing an additional 30,671 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 99,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VITL opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $988.15 million, a PE ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $135.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

