Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Lowered by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 3.0% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,190,000 after buying an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,815,000 after purchasing an additional 776,491 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,174,000 after purchasing an additional 66,816 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $212.91 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The stock has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.03.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,844,111.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,804,339.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.57.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

