Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27. The company has a market cap of $203.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.68.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

