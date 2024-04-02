Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $6 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.4% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after buying an additional 575,649 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.0% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 87,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.47.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average of $105.89. The company has a market cap of $464.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.