Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Short Interest Update

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the February 29th total of 464,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 255,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.
Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 187.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.
