Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Short Interest Update

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the February 29th total of 464,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 255,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 187.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

