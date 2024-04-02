Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ:WING opened at $367.80 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $375.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.56.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WING shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.11.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

