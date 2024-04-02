Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,130.25

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,130.25 ($26.74) and traded as low as GBX 2,061 ($25.87). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 2,146 ($26.94), with a volume of 268,139 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,150 ($26.99) to GBX 2,250 ($28.25) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,740 ($34.40).

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26. The company has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -493.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,130.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,986.73.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

