Wolfe Research Reiterates “Peer Perform” Rating for Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVEI. National Bankshares raised their price target on Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nuvei from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Shares of NVEI opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $43.81. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -540.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.68.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $321.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Nuvei by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,616,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,248,000 after purchasing an additional 865,984 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,282,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,943,000 after acquiring an additional 54,472 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuvei by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,060,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,721 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,194,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after buying an additional 214,800 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

