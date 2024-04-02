Zacks Research Comments on Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $11.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.60 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

JLL opened at $190.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $196.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.92 and its 200-day moving average is $165.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,833,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after acquiring an additional 270,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

