Zacks Research Weighs in on ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProPetro in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get ProPetro alerts:

PUMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of PUMP opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $850.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.50 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 14.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in ProPetro by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ProPetro by 13.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.