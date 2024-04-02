Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZBRA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.80.

ZBRA stock opened at $301.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $320.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,082,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,076,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,400,000 after purchasing an additional 77,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,767,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

