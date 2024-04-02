Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Maxim Group

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Maxim Group from $12.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 248.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zevra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

ZVRA stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.81. Zevra Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

