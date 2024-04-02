Zevra Therapeutics’ (ZVRA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $186.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,772,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,250,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

