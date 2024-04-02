ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.51.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.84. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

