10,135 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Bought by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $4,446,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 148.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 115,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,451,273 shares of company stock worth $184,229,502 in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 252.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

