11,983 Shares in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 25.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,908,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 390,947 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,930,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 86,226 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 2,845,900.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 369,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 369,967 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 50.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,786,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,837,000 after buying an additional 2,265,859 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wipro Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:WIT opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wipro in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wipro has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.05.
About Wipro
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
