3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $126.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.10.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $92.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $94.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

