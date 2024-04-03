3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Lessened by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in 3M were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $94.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

