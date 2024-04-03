4,433 Shares in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 123,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.49.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

