4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Price Down 7.5% Following Insider Selling

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) dropped 7.5% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $29.40 and last traded at $29.48. Approximately 350,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,156,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

Specifically, CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $827,266.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,185,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,069,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $827,266.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,185,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,069,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $10,546,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,247,914 shares in the company, valued at $82,961,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,467 shares of company stock valued at $15,248,618 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDMT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.87.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The firm had revenue of ($0.02) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,466,000. State Street Corp increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,105,000 after purchasing an additional 807,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 816,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 658,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,664,000 after purchasing an additional 363,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,324,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Featured Articles

