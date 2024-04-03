526 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 526 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

VRTX stock opened at $409.42 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $313.47 and a one year high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $421.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $577,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,242.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $436.00 to $438.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

