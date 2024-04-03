61,901 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock worth $1,653,033 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 100.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

