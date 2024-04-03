A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Julie A. Barr Acquires 94 Shares

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Julie A. Barr acquired 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 528 ($6.63) per share, with a total value of £496.32 ($623.05).
A.G. BARR Trading Up 0.9 %
BAG stock opened at GBX 587 ($7.37) on Wednesday. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 446 ($5.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 591.75 ($7.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of £657.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,956.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 540.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 516.26.
A.G. BARR Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 12.40 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,333.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on A.G. BARR
A.G. BARR Company Profile
A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than A.G. BARR
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.