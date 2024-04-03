Aaron Scott Halfacre Sells 1,030 Shares of Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Stock

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $17,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,498.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aaron Scott Halfacre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Aaron Scott Halfacre purchased 445 shares of Modiv Industrial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $7,084.40.

On Monday, February 26th, Aaron Scott Halfacre purchased 502 shares of Modiv Industrial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $7,053.10.

On Monday, January 29th, Aaron Scott Halfacre purchased 217 shares of Modiv Industrial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $3,022.81.

Shares of MDV opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of -0.31. Modiv Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21.

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modiv Industrial, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Modiv Industrial’s payout ratio is presently -80.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 1,706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Modiv Industrial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Modiv Industrial during the first quarter worth $115,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Modiv Industrial by 851.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Modiv Industrial by 21.3% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

