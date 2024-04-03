Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.84

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.84 and last traded at $96.31, with a volume of 5621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.50.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.86.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 323.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

