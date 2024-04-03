Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.79

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.79 and traded as high as C$17.22. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$17.01, with a volume of 6,474 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Acadian Timber from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$293.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.79.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$23.82 million for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 0.7907188 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

About Acadian Timber

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.