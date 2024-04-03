Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AXDX

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Up 5.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.52. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.