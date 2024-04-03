Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acme United from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acme United
Acme United Price Performance
Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.15). Acme United had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Acme United in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Acme United Company Profile
Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Acme United
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- What is a Special Dividend?
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.