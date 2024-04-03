Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acme United from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Acme United Price Performance

NYSE:ACU opened at $45.74 on Monday. Acme United has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $166.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.15). Acme United had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Acme United in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

