Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 109.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Acrivon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $6.69 on Monday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 1,281.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

