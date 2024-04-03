Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Roberton James Stevenson Sells 109 Shares

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $11,328.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,405.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Addus HomeCare Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $101.66 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $114.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average of $90.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $276.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.02 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 798,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.
Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.
