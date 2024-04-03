Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith Sells 35,340 Shares of Stock

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.46), for a total transaction of £69,266.40 ($86,952.55).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Price Performance

AMS stock opened at GBX 187.40 ($2.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £407.28 million, a PE ratio of 2,677.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 204.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 165.60 ($2.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 261 ($3.28).

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 1.66 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 300 ($3.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMS

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.