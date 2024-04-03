Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Earn FY2028 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Affimed in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.92) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affimed’s current full-year earnings is ($5.92) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Affimed Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Affimed has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $96.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 258.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

