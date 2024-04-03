Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 288.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Affimed to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affimed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Affimed has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Affimed by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Affimed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Affimed by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

