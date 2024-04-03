Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AFMD. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Affimed to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Affimed stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.70. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Affimed by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,635,580 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth $813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 86.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,408,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 652,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

