AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.50. The company traded as high as C$8.55 and last traded at C$8.51, with a volume of 88600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.20.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of AGF Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.83.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGF.B

Insider Transactions at AGF Management

AGF Management Trading Down 2.3 %

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.08 per share, with a total value of C$404,000.00. In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.08 per share, with a total value of C$404,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$73,440.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 353,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,144 and have sold 159,394 shares valued at $1,236,812. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of C$532.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

About AGF Management

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.