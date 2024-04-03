Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley Financial

Stock analysts at B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABNB. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.83.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $160.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.22 and its 200 day moving average is $140.17. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 36,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $5,135,213.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,246,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,248,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 705,836 shares of company stock valued at $106,696,980. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $619,584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 132,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

