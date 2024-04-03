Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $127.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.54.

Airbnb stock opened at $160.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total transaction of $3,750,720.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,316,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $380,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 153,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,317,673.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total transaction of $3,750,720.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,731 shares in the company, valued at $24,316,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 705,836 shares of company stock valued at $106,696,980 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after buying an additional 132,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Airbnb by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

