Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Airbus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

EADSY stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.54. Airbus has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

