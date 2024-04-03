Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Haywood Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$22.50. The stock traded as high as C$20.39 and last traded at C$19.71, with a volume of 391923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.97.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of C$7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.40.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$346.65 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7749321 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

