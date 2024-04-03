Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Short Interest Up 8.5% in March

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the February 29th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 5,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $39,554.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,102.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $41,526.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,485.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 5,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $39,554.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,102.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,554 shares of company stock worth $211,434. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth about $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alector by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Alector by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 140,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 64,589 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alector by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $557.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. Alector has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $9.06.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.31. Alector had a negative net margin of 134.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.15%. The business had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

