Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Short Interest Up 8.1% in March

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,080,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the February 29th total of 13,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of ALKS opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.56. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alkermes will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 52.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,746,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,028,000 after buying an additional 4,055,926 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after buying an additional 3,012,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,304,000 after buying an additional 2,288,185 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth $56,494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,571,000 after buying an additional 2,133,877 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

