Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALLY. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Ally Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

