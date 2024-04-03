Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as high as C$0.21. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 26,080 shares.

Almaden Minerals Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.79, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 23.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

