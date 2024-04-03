Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the February 29th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 3.4 %

AMR stock opened at $314.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $362.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.53. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $132.72 and a 52 week high of $452.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 37.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total transaction of $2,450,807.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 30,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.06, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,162,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total transaction of $2,450,807.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $55,479,986 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

